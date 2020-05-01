Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,613,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

