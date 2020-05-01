Klingman & Associates LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 3,319,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

