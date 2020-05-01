Klingman & Associates LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,095. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.