Klingman & Associates LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.91. 42,856,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,134,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.