Klingman & Associates LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of PDN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

