Klingman & Associates LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,210,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,551. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

