Klingman & Associates LLC Has $78.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.