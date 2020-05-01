Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $329,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

