Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,113,000 after acquiring an additional 168,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

