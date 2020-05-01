Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.32. 958,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

