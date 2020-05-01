Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

QUIK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,322. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

