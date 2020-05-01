Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,202,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

