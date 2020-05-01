Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 4,752,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.