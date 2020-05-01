Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 1,664,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

