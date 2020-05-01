Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,941. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

