Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.96. 7,361,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

