Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 950,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.