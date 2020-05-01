Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.41. 1,909,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,053. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

