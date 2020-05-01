Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 40,237 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. 3,623,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,505. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

