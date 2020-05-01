Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. 2,346,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

