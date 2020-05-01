Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,692,045 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

