KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.12, 1,149,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,037,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLXE. G.Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 360.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 202,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,460 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

