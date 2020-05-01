KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.