KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,418,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,663,021. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

