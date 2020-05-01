KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,841 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

NYSE:C traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,626,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

