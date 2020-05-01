KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,321,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,130,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

