KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 10,503,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,715,407. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

