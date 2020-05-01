KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,982. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

