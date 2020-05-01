KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $183.42. 2,688,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,438. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.