KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7,048.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000.

MDY traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average of $341.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

