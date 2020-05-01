KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

