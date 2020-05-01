KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 69,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 392.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

