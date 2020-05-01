KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,807,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,007. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

