KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 9,884,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

