KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $4,272,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

