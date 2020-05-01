KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $602,000 Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.46. 806,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,235. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

