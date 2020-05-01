KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $634,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,290. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.