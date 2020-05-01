KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.04. The company had a trading volume of 580,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.