KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 9,365,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

