KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.78. 2,732,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,778. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.35. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

