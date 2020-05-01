KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $1,922,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,725. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

