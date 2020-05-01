KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,520. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

