KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 762,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

