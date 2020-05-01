KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,992 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 146.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. 13,486,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

