KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 4,389 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

