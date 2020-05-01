KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 5,989 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 718,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9144 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

