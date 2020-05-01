KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,797. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

