KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

