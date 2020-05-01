KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 30,809,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,917,988. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.