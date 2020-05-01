KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,143,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

